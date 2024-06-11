Vista Investment Management Sells 31 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vista Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,876,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $535.50. 911,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,358,035. The company’s 50 day moving average is $520.69 and its 200 day moving average is $501.59. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $539.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

