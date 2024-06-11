Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,671 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 45.5% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,703,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,542,000 after purchasing an additional 844,865 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 695,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 417,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $9,884,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,785,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,601,000 after purchasing an additional 312,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

