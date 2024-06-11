Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00. The company traded as high as C$7.40 and last traded at C$7.35, with a volume of 17781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.28.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Vitalhub from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Vitalhub Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$371.56 million, a P/E ratio of 73.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.53.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Vitalhub had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of C$15.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.2700115 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

