VitalStone Financial LLC Grows Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 450.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $33.79.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.