VitalStone Financial LLC Has $175,000 Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 359.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 663,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,697,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,340,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

