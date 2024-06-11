VitalStone Financial LLC Has $199,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,184,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,095,000 after acquiring an additional 59,183 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,551,000.

MGC stock opened at $193.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $145.94 and a 12 month high of $193.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

