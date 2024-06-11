VitalStone Financial LLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 933.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,558,598,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 888,936 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $432,805,000 after buying an additional 466,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 551,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $268,397,000 after purchasing an additional 371,480 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Macquarie raised their target price on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.00.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $645.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $613.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.70. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $664.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $278.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.