VitalStone Financial LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

VitalStone Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 1,552.4% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AOK opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $599.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.