VitalStone Financial LLC Sells 1,885 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

VitalStone Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 449,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 410.9% in the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 48,758 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 743,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,185,000 after buying an additional 25,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

