Vivaldi Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,092 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,751 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $200.64. 23,514,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,291,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

