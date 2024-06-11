Vivaldi Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,017 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,005 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,214 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,562,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,444. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $63.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

