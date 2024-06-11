Vivaldi Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.06. The company had a trading volume of 548,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,882. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

