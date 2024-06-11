Vivaldi Capital Management LP Sells 186 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.80. 280,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,543. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $259.03.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

