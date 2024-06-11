Vivaldi Capital Management LP Sells 223,787 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,787 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of MUI traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,895. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

