Vivaldi Capital Management LP Sells 237,339 Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 237,339 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 67,460 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $735,314.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,039,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,131,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 106,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,143 over the last 90 days.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. 22,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,374. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0327 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

