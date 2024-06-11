Vivaldi Capital Management LP Sells 7,959 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,143 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the period. Coinbase Global makes up 1.0% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total value of $3,619,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,560,449.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,433 shares of company stock worth $91,455,327 in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.2 %

Coinbase Global stock traded down $5.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.20. 8,946,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,265,024. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.04 and its 200 day moving average is $193.34. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $283.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.