Vivaldi Capital Management LP Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,901 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,718,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,672,832 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

