Wasatch Advisors LP Acquires New Stake in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,883,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,069,000. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 10.37% of Mama’s Creations as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter valued at $4,664,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter worth $3,389,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAMA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mama’s Creations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Mama’s Creations from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Mama’s Creations Stock Down 0.9 %

MAMA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.07 million. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mama’s Creations Profile

(Free Report)

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.