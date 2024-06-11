Wasatch Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 1.39% of Axonics worth $43,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 253.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,585 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Axonics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Axonics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Axonics by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,820,000 after buying an additional 1,904,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Axonics Price Performance

Shares of AXNX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.76. 9,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,023. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $69.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.85.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

