Wasatch Advisors LP Has $13.86 Million Stock Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,099,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,795 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $13,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Nkarta Stock Performance

NASDAQ NKTX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. 13,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,054. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02. Nkarta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Nkarta news, Director Simeon George acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,548,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Profile

(Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.