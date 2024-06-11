Wasatch Advisors LP Has $49.68 Million Stock Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,049,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658,512 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 10.40% of Silk Road Medical worth $49,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SILK. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,435,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Rings Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,552,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $17,520,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth $21,693,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SILK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 1.2 %

SILK traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.32. 8,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,228. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $840.86 million, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Articles

