Wasatch Advisors LP Purchases 330,422 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,172,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,422 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $24,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Weave Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 25.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEAV traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. 9,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,325. The stock has a market cap of $630.83 million, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $13.80.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $47.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.89 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

