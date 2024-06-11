Wasatch Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 557,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $41,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in Shake Shack by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,373,000 after acquiring an additional 748,789 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $41,046,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 130.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 436,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 246,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,238,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,213,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.34. 14,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 167.15, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.33 and a 200 day moving average of $88.19. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SHAK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.53.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

