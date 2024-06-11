Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 111,043 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,043 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 7.14% of Esquire Financial worth $29,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ESQ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,301. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $386.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $477,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Esquire Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

