Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 111,960 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 111,960 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 2.09% of MacroGenics worth $12,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,953,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,751,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,574,000 after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 99,755 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,178,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insider Transactions at MacroGenics

In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 51,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $799,192.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. 47,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,180. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $293.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.02. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 98.01% and a negative net margin of 53.60%. Equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MacroGenics

(Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.