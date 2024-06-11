Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 274,378 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 274,378 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of CAE worth $21,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CAE by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $719,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,595 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its stake in shares of CAE by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 17,334,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,606,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,669,000 after buying an additional 152,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,004,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,216,000 after buying an additional 230,912 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in CAE by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,168,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,747,000 after acquiring an additional 413,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Stock Performance

NYSE CAE traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.03. 28,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,779. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $835.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.18 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAE

About CAE

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.