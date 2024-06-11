Washington Trust Bank Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

LHX traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.20. 595,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,367. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.21. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $226.99. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,845 shares of company stock valued at $26,577,524. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.