Washington Trust Bank Has $30.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.7% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 156,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,237,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $538.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,887,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,603. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $539.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.59. The company has a market capitalization of $464.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

