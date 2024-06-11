Washington Trust Bank Has $538,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $20.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,461.03. 3,475,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,708. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $795.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,465.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,339.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,237.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,658.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

