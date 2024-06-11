Washington Trust Bank Has $691,000 Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,292,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,501 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,961.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 923,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 893,723 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,035.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 972,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after purchasing an additional 887,101 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,027.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 924,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,391,000 after purchasing an additional 842,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,798,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,536,000 after purchasing an additional 316,428 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 189,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,542. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $43.70.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

