Washington Trust Bank Has $7.02 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,136 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,803,000 after buying an additional 1,270,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $308,705,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 615,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,637,000 after acquiring an additional 22,391 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.27.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM traded down $6.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $545.76. 332,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,991. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.01.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.