Washington Trust Bank Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 1.2% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:PNC traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day moving average of $151.41. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

