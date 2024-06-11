Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $130.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNI. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $124.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.59 and its 200-day moving average is $126.00. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.08%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 27,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

