WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 28% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $63,995.73 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00114715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00013532 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 111.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001472 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

