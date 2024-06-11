Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0413 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 47.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

WSR traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 309,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,915. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a market cap of $653.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $37.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 16.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSR. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitestone REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on WSR

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.