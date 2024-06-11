Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0413 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.
Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 47.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.
Whitestone REIT Trading Up 0.2 %
WSR traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 309,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,915. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a market cap of $653.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on WSR. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitestone REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.
About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
