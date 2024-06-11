William E. Simon, Jr. Buys 45,000 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Stock

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 45,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $591,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of DEI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 1.08. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $16.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -245.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $661,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $974,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 441,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 91,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

