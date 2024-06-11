Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Has $73.72 Million Stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lessened its position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,642,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,522 shares during the period. Alight makes up about 4.7% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned about 1.56% of Alight worth $73,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter worth $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alight by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter worth $109,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insider Activity at Alight

In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $26,936.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,927,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,394,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $26,936.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,927,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,394,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $7,894,821.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,115,183 shares in the company, valued at $771,753,903.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 516,865 shares of company stock valued at $12,151,049. 5.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alight Stock Performance

ALIT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 414,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.41 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alight



Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.



