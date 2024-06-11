Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,294,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,879,000. Harmonic accounts for 1.1% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned 1.15% of Harmonic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Harmonic by 205.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLIT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.16. 165,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $577,393.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

