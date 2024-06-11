Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 988,496 shares during the quarter. Green Plains accounts for 0.1% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 11.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,945,000 after acquiring an additional 584,257 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,740,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,397,000 after purchasing an additional 123,244 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 703,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after buying an additional 179,511 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Green Plains by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after buying an additional 66,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains Trading Down 1.5 %

GPRE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. 151,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,242. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. Green Plains’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Green Plains

About Green Plains

(Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.