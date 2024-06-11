Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AKRO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 368,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,854. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of -0.31. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 30.12.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). Equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $319,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,891,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,028 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,569 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,858,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,951,000 after purchasing an additional 749,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 584,875 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Stories

