WOW-token (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0221

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $220.99 million and $4.35 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00006996 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02209721 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

