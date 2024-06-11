Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.59

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.59 and last traded at $33.59, with a volume of 1554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21.

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

