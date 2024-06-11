Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane Sells 2,278 Shares

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.52. The company had a trading volume of 720,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,720. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 184.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

