XYO (XYO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $848,303.78

XYO (XYO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, XYO has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $92.90 million and approximately $848,303.78 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010368 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,442.45 or 1.00007773 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012128 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004469 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00088617 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00710692 USD and is down -4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,051,206.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

