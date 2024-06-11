YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.
SAIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Saia from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.83.
In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $454.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $461.14 and a 200-day moving average of $483.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.12 and a 52-week high of $628.34.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
