YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $195,406,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,823,000 after buying an additional 619,179 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 184.3% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,535,000 after buying an additional 451,350 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 292.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 265,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,825,000 after buying an additional 197,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $39,907,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $287.01. The company had a trading volume of 407,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,790. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $329.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

