YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,619,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,473,000 after purchasing an additional 104,084 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,803,000 after purchasing an additional 569,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after purchasing an additional 907,743 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,357,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,307,000 after purchasing an additional 152,897 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,831,000 after purchasing an additional 664,979 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,745 shares of company stock worth $5,482,530. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:HQY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $86.91. 617,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,790. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $87.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.64.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

