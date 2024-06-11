YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.36. 2,420,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,447. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.