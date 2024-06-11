YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $103,000 in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 16.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 3.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Up 0.1 %

POOL stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.61. The company had a trading volume of 279,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $308.45 and a 52 week high of $422.73.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.80.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

