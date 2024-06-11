YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $109,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 824 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 27,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 23,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.17. The stock had a trading volume of 530,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.06. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

